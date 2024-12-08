SI

Charlotte to Hire Ohio's Tim Albin As Next Head Coach

Charlotte is set to hire Ohio's Tim Albin as the school's new head coach.
Charlotte is set to hire Ohio head coach Tim Albin to the same position, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Albin will replace Biff Poggi, who was fired by the 49ers last month after going 6-16 in two seasons.

Albin and the Bobcats are working toward a five-year contract, according to Thamel, and the deal is expected to be completed soon. Albin coached Ohio to the school's first MAC title since 1968 on Saturday, as the Bobcats rolled over Miami-Ohio 38–3.

The 59-year-old Albin went 33-19 in four seasons at Ohio, including two bowl wins. After going 3-9 in year one, the Bobcats went 10-4 in 2022, 10-3 in '23, and are 10-3 this season with a bowl game still to go.

Albin's position at Ohio was his first as an FBS head coach after 16 years on the Bobcats' staff.

