Clemson's Bold TD Celebration in First Quarter vs. Texas Ages Very Poorly in CFP Game
The Clemson Tigers drew first blood against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday during their first-round College Football Playoff matchup in Austin.
Finishing off a 12-play, 75-yard statement drive to start the game, Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams caught a pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik and ran 22 yards untouched into the end zone to open the scoring.
Channeling his inner Steph Curry, Williams broke out the "night night" celebration in the back of the end zone, a move typically saved for a game-ending dagger rather than a touchdown on the game-opening drive.
A bold choice indeed.
That celebration appeared to backfire quickly, as Texas responded with 21 straight points to secure a commanding 14-point lead midway through the second quarter. The Longhorns took a 28–10 advantage into halftime following a 19-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Quinn Ewers to tight end Gunnar Helm in the final minute of the first half.
Curry started the "night night" trend during the Golden State Warriors' run to the 2022 NBA championship, ushering his opponents to bed after hitting big shots late in games. He brought it to Paris this summer, too, wishing France "night night" in Team USA's 98–87 victory in the gold medal game.
The Warriors star has yet to pull out the celebration in the first quarter. But it has now been done thanks to Williams, who will look to get in the end zone again in the second half.