Clemson Players Had Awesome Reaction to SMU Making College Football Playoff
In this story:
Clemson punched its ticket into the 12-team College Football Playoff with a dramatic 34-31 victory over SMU on Saturday night, which was decided by a 56-yard field goal at the buzzer.
While the Tigers were more than thrilled to see that they'll be playing the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the playoffs, they were even more happy to see that SMU, which fell to 11-2 with the loss, was able to sneak into the playoffs thanks to the fight they showed in the loss.
SMU was the last team to be announced in ESPN's CFP show on Sunday, beating out Alabama for the final spot. According to ESPN's Molly McGrath, who was at Clemson's watch party, the Tigers were pumped for the Mustangs.
SMU will play at Penn State on Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. ET.
More From Around College Football
Published