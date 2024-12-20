Clemson vs. Texas Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for CFP Game
The new era of college football has finally arrived, and we'll soon know who is moving onto the second round of games, keeping their hopes of ultimate glory in the College Football Playoff alive. After several years of a four-team playoff, the field expands to 12 this season, giving more teams than ever the chance in single elimination format to streak their way to glory.
One such matchup in round one is Clemson vs Texas, the No. 12 seed Tigers up against No. 5 Longhorns. The winner of this game will move on to face the No. 12 seed Arizona Sun Devils. It'll be played Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
One big change from the previous CFP format is that the first round of games will be home/away rather than neutral site which comes back into play for the later stages of the CFP (doubling as bowl games as before). So this one will be played at Texas Memorial Stadium, a huge extra game for the Longhorn faithful in Austin, TX to take in.
How much will it cost to go? Let's take a look.
Most Expensive Tickets to Clemson vs. Texas CFP Game
The most expensive tickets listed on secondary markets are in the $2,000-$2,700 range per ticket. It may not cost that much to get some of the best seats in the house, though. There are a handful of tickets listed available as of this writing just rows back from the Texas sideline in the range of $650-$900.
Prices could fluctuate as the event gets closer.
Cheapest Tickets to Clemson vs Texas CFP Game
The get-in price before fees is $97 for a pair. Not too shabby for the biggest game of the year thus far for both of these teams.
If one were determined to get into the lower bowl, but in the most cost-mindful way, there are plenty of tickets available in the later rows of the for just less than $200. Keep in mind, though, massive college stadiums like this one sprawl, with some sections having more than 80 rows of seats. Sometimes, the upper deck gives the best view for your buck.
How Much Are Student Tickets?
According to the Austin-American Statesman, the student section size will remain the same for this game for Texas, despite it being a very meaningful CFP game. Students that haven't headed away for winter break can get tickets for $25 if they have "The Big Ticket," which is $200 annually and gives students access to football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and sotball games. There is a claims process to secure tickets for regular season games, and the same holds true for Texas students trying to get tickets for the first-round CFP game. Seats are limited in the student section.
Texas gave an allotment of 3,500 tickets to Clemson to distribute, as well.