Full College Football Playoff Bracket Expert Predictions
The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set. The undefeated Oregon Ducks claimed the top seed, while the SMU Mustangs edged the Alabama Crimson Tide to sneak into the field for the last spot. The Group of 5 automatic bid went to the Boise State Broncos, who also got a first-round bye as one of the highest-ranked conference champions. The Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) and Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12) claimed the other two byes after winning their title games Saturday.
The monthlong march to the national championship game begins Dec. 20 with the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers. Three more first-round games will be played at campus sites on Dec. 21. The quarterfinals will be contested on Dec. 31 (Fiesta Bowl) and Jan. 1 (Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls). The semifinals held by the Orange and Cotton Bowls on Jan. 9 and 10, respectively, before Atlanta hosts the title game on Jan. 20.
Sports Illustrated college football writers Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer make their bracket predictions, plus the full CFP schedule with game times and TV information.
First Round
Pat Forde
Bryan Fischer
No. 5 Texas over No. 12 Clemson
No. 5 Texas over No. 12 Clemson
No. 9 Tennessee over No. 8 Ohio State
No. 8 Ohio State over No. 9 Tennessee
No. 6 Penn State over No. 11 SMU
No. 6 Penn State over No. 11 SMU
No. 7 Notre Dame over No. 10 Indiana
No. 10 Indiana over No. 7 Notre Dame
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, 8 p.m. ET Dec. 20 (ABC/ESPN)
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, noon ET Dec. 21 (TNT/Max)
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, 4 p.m. ET Dec. 21 (TNT/Max)
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET Dec. 21 (ABC/ESPN)
Quarterfinals
Pat Forde
Bryan Fischer
Peach Bowl
No. 4 Arizona State over No. 5 Texas
No. 5 Texas over No. 4 Arizona State
Rose Bowl
No. 1 Oregon over No. 9 Tennessee
No. 1 Oregon over No. 8 Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl
No. 6 Penn State over No. 3 Boise State
No. 6 Penn State over No. 3 Boise State
Sugar Bowl
No. 7 Notre Dame over No. 2 Georgia
No. 2 Georgia over No. 10 Indiana
Fiesta Bowl: At State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 31 (ESPN)
Peach Bowl: At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 1 (ESPN)
Rose Bowl: At Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. ET Jan. 1 (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: At Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. ET Jan. 1 (ESPN)
Semifinals
Pat Forde
Bryan Fischer
Orange Bowl
No. 1 Oregon No. 4 over Arizona State
No. 1 Oregon over No. 5 Texas
Cotton Bowl
No. 7 Notre Dame over No. 6 Penn State
No. 2 Georgia over No. 6 Penn State
Orange Bowl: At Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 (ESPN)
Cotton Bowl: At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 10 (ESPN)
National Championship
At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 20 (ESPN)
Pat Forde
Bryan Fischer
No. 1 Oregon over No. 7 Notre Dame
No. 1 Oregon over No. 2 Georgia