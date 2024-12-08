SI

Full College Football Playoff Bracket Expert Predictions

Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer make their picks for all four rounds and 11 games in the inaugural 12-team playoff.

Bryan Fischer, Pat Forde

Oregon claimed the Big Ten championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Oregon claimed the Big Ten championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set. The undefeated Oregon Ducks claimed the top seed, while the SMU Mustangs edged the Alabama Crimson Tide to sneak into the field for the last spot. The Group of 5 automatic bid went to the Boise State Broncos, who also got a first-round bye as one of the highest-ranked conference champions. The Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) and Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12) claimed the other two byes after winning their title games Saturday.

The monthlong march to the national championship game begins Dec. 20 with the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers. Three more first-round games will be played at campus sites on Dec. 21. The quarterfinals will be contested on Dec. 31 (Fiesta Bowl) and Jan. 1 (Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls). The semifinals held by the Orange and Cotton Bowls on Jan. 9 and 10, respectively, before Atlanta hosts the title game on Jan. 20.

Sports Illustrated college football writers Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer make their bracket predictions, plus the full CFP schedule with game times and TV information.

First Round

Pat Forde

Bryan Fischer

No. 5 Texas over No. 12 Clemson

No. 5 Texas over No. 12 Clemson

No. 9 Tennessee over No. 8 Ohio State

No. 8 Ohio State over No. 9 Tennessee 

No. 6 Penn State over No. 11 SMU

No. 6 Penn State over No. 11 SMU 

No. 7 Notre Dame over No. 10 Indiana

No. 10 Indiana over No. 7 Notre Dame

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, 8 p.m. ET Dec. 20 (ABC/ESPN)

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, noon ET Dec. 21 (TNT/Max)

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, 4 p.m. ET Dec. 21 (TNT/Max)

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET Dec. 21 (ABC/ESPN)

Quarterfinals

Pat Forde

Bryan Fischer

Peach Bowl

No. 4 Arizona State over No. 5 Texas

No. 5 Texas over No. 4 Arizona State

Rose Bowl

No. 1 Oregon over No. 9 Tennessee

No. 1 Oregon over No. 8 Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl

No. 6 Penn State over No. 3 Boise State

No. 6 Penn State over No. 3 Boise State

Sugar Bowl

No. 7 Notre Dame over No. 2 Georgia

No. 2 Georgia over No. 10 Indiana

Fiesta Bowl: At State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 31 (ESPN)

Peach Bowl: At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 1 (ESPN)

Rose Bowl: At Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. ET Jan. 1 (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: At Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. ET Jan. 1 (ESPN)

Semifinals

Pat Forde

Bryan Fischer

Orange Bowl

No. 1 Oregon No. 4 over Arizona State

No. 1 Oregon over No. 5 Texas

Cotton Bowl

No. 7 Notre Dame over No. 6 Penn State

No. 2 Georgia over No. 6 Penn State

Orange Bowl: At Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl: At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 10 (ESPN)

National Championship

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 20 (ESPN)

Pat Forde

Bryan Fischer

No. 1 Oregon over No. 7 Notre Dame

No. 1 Oregon over No. 2 Georgia

Published
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has won awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA.

Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

Home/College Football