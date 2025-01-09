Colin Cowherd Doesn't Buy That Bill Belichick Will Love College Football
Bill Belichick is the head football coach at North Carolina. That has not stopped NFL teams for reaching out to gauge his interest about patrolling the sidelines at the professional level. He has made it known through the media that he is committed to the Tar Heels. With the Las Vegas Raiders going for a total reset and Tom Brady in a position to shape that franchise, it's going to be hard to get speculation about him reversing course to stop.
Colin Cowherd weighed in on the latest developments on his show Thursday, along the way expressing
"Bill Belichick is a pro coach," the Fox Sports host said. "He is much more ROTC than NIL. He is rigid, he doesn't pander. He doesn't have time for small talk and that's what college football is."
"Bill hates mistakes," Cowherd continued. "What do 18- and 19- and 20-year-old boys do? Make a lot of mistakes."
All of this makes him skeptical about buying into the idea that Belichick is going to enjoy his new gig—and certainly not as much as his time in the NFL.
"You're getting me to buy into Belichick's going to love this college football thing, I can't. I just can't do it. He was so great at one thing, I don't buy the other thing."
This is a perfectly reasonable stance. We're all going to have to get used to Bill Belichick, college coach together. There are plenty of reasons to forsee some friction.
But Belichick also seems like someone who hates losing and failing more than anything else. If he can avoid speed bumps and get North Carolina to compete for a conference title and flirt with the College Football Playoff, it will be a new opportunity to love something different.
Then there's the idea that he doesn't necessary need to love what he's doing to do a good job with it. Time will tell. One thing we can probably all agree on is that we're not going to get an in-depth look at Belichick's state of mind as the whole experiment plays out.