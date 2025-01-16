Colin Cowherd Gets Honest About Deion Sanders's Time at Colorado
Deion Sanders coaching the Dallas Cowboys is such a compelling story that it's become one of the most popular topics in sports media. It's unclear whether Sanders wants the job or whether the Cowboys would ever ask him to do the job. But those are issues for another time. This thing will rise to a crescendo before a mammoth deal gets done or slowly peter out after Jerry Jones goes in another direction. The toothpaste is out of the tube.
In a segment addressing the state of play as it pertains to Sanders, Jones and the Cowboys, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd presented one of the more clear-headed summations of Coach Prime's two years in Boulder leading the Colorado Buffaloes.
"Let's just be honest about his college football experience," Cowherd said. "He went 13–12 in two years with arguably the best college quarterback. And without an argument, the Heisman Trophy winner who played both sides of the ball. And in a bad conference—the Big 12. He wasn't in the SEC. He wasn't even in the Big Ten or the ACC. He's in the Big 12 and he went 13–12 and he got blown out a lot."
"Is Jerry going to win the spotlight, sacrificing perhaps, winning games?" Cowherd asked.
The 13–12 mark came after Sanders compiled a 27–6 record at Jackson State from 2020 to '22. So his collegiate experience is more successful and robust as a whole. The SWAC is a far cry from the NFL but so too is any conference in college football.
For someone who has been one of the most discussed and polarizing figures in college football over the past two years, Sanders has spawned a surprisingly low number of level-headed assessments of his accomplishments or lack thereof.
Comparatively, the Cowboys job will be like landing on the moon compared to anywhere Sanders has been before, so it may not be instructive at all to look at his track record. Plus a huge part of this would come down to personalities—both how Sanders and Jones would coexist and how the Hall of Fame cornerback would negotiate leading grown professionals.