How Deion Sanders's Camp Feels He'd Handle a Cowboys Job Offer, per Insider
As the Dallas Cowboys move through the hiring process following the dismissal of Mike McCarthy, all eyes are on Cowboys legend and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
With Sanders's sons Shedeur and Shilo and two-way superstar Travis Hunter heading to the 2025 NFL draft, there isn't anything directly keeping him tied to Colorado, other than his insistence that he would remain the Buffaloes coach after his sons' departures. However, Sanders's deep connection to the Cowboys and the job's status as perhaps the biggest in all of American football throws a wrench in those plans.
Jones reached out to Sanders about the job, the coach told Adam Schefter, though he didn't have many details about how things would proceed. NFL insider Ed Werder says that those close to Sanders believe he would take the Dallas job if offered.
Werder expounded on the report during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday morning:
"Regarding Deion, obviously we know that he has not yet formerly interviewed for the job," Werder said. "But Deion told Adam Schefter the other day that Jerry Jones reached out to him and that they discussed the job. Everything I continue to be told is that Jerry is interested. It was described to me as he is enamored with the idea. Obviously it's hard to imagine any coaching candidate that could create more interest, someone that Jerry could more sell to the fan base here—which needs to happen—and make Jerry more money, than Deion Sanders. He won a Super Bowl here as a player.
"There are also people around Deion that tell me he's being urged by his supporters in Colorado to take the job, and they believe that if Jerry does offer him the job that he will take it. That he has an extension to remain at Colorado on his desk that he hasn't even looked at as he looks at this possibility."
Werder acknowledged that it is far from a done deal that Sanders accepts a hypothetical offer, but you can never rule out Jones landing his guy if he really wants him.
"There are also people close to Deion who tell me they don't see it happening, but they've also seen things happen with Jerry Jones that they didn't expect to happen before," Werder said. "He did hire Barry Switzer, so you can't rule anything out. He's the most unpredictable owner in the NFL on any subject, especially this one."
The Cowboys have scheduled interviews with former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, the former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, so far.