College Football AP Top 25 Poll: Penn State Plummets Following Second Straight Loss
Another upset-filled weekend of college football saw two of the nation's top-10 teams lose in some unfortunate fashion. Not only did James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions fall to the once-0-4 UCLA Bruins—who carried offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel off the field in electric fashion—but quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns couldn't get past Florida at The Swamp, despite the Gators sporting just a 1-3 record heading into Saturday.
Those losses were enough to knock Texas and Penn State, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 before the start of the season, out of the top 25 entirely.
Meanwhile, Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes took care of business against the cross-state rival Florida State Seminoles, Alabama had no issues with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, and Ohio State did Ohio State things with a dominant win over Minnesota.
With Week 7 of the college football season in the books, we have yet another AP Top 25 poll. Here's a look at the latest rankings:
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Miami Hurricanes
+1
3.
Oregon Ducks
-1
4.
Ole Miss Rebels
None
5.
Texas A&M Aggies
+1
6.
Oklahoma Sooners
-1
7.
Indiana Hoosiers
+1
8.
Alabama Crimson Tide
+2
9.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+2
10.
Georgia Bulldogs
+2
11.
LSU Tigers
+2
12.
Tennessee Volunteers
+3
13.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
+4
14.
Missouri Tigers
+5
15.
Michigan Wolverines
+5
16.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
+5
17.
Illinois Fighting Illini
+5
18.
BYU Tigers
+5
19.
Virginia Cavaliers
+5
20.
Vanderbilt Commodores
-4
21.
Arizona State Sun Devils
+4
22.
Iowa State Cyclones
-8
23.
Memphis Tigers
New to Top 25
24.
South Florida Bulls
New to Top 25
25.
Florida State Seminoles
-7