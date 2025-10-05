UCLA OC Jerry Neuheisel Dropped Relatable Quote After Upset of No. 7 Penn State
UCLA and its 134th-ranked scoring offense turned to 33-year-old Jerry Neuheisel, a former Bruins quarterback and son of program legend Rick Neuheisel, to help turn the offense around.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper's decision to turn to Neuheisel paid dividends. UCLA scored a season-high 42 points and racked up 435 yards of offense in a 42–37 upset of No. 7 Penn State.
Neuheisel was asked where Saturday's win over the Nittany Lions ranks in the moments he's had as part of the UCLA program.
"It's up there," Neuheisel said with a chuckle. "First thing I want to say, is that I love UCLA more than anything. And the kind of kids that you see that played on that field today is exactly why you love a place like this. We had two days to practice a new game plan, and all they did was believe. And we came out and played as hard as we could for 60 minutes. We had to take a safety at the end because we messed it up a little bit, but how can you not love college football when you have days like this? Special, special, special."
The Bruins head on the road to East Lansing to take on Michigan State next Saturday, as UCLA tries to ride an unbelievable upset into momentum for a turnaround to their season.