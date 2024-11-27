College Football Bettor Loses Dumbest Bet Thanks to Kent State’s Winless Year
The Kent State Golden Flashes concluded their winless 0-12 campaign on Tuesday night with a 43-7 road loss to the Buffalo Bulls.
The Golden Flashes are undoubtedly the worst team in the FBS this season, struggling through a brutal 0-12 campaign. Things started off poor for Kent State with a 55-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 1, and never got better from there.
Most of their games were blowouts, but the two close losses to St. Francis (PA) of the FCS and fellow MAC bottom-feeder Ball State added insult to injury.
What could possibly make the situation worse? Spending $100 on a bet for Kent State to win the College Football Playoff at 10,000-1 odds before the season. That $100 wager would have won the bettor one million dollars. The bet, obviously, did not come home as a winner.
Instead, the Flashes went 0-12 with a point differential that could be seen from outer space.
Better luck next time, bettor.