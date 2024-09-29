College Football Fans React to No. 4 Alabama's Fast Start Against No. 2 Georgia
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide jumped out to a 21-0 lead as the first quarter came to a close against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night thanks to timely offense, stout defense and an early Bulldogs turnover.
Alabama marched right up the field on the opening drive of the game, which was capped by a seven yard touchdown run from star quarterback Jalen Milroe.
After forcing Georgia to go three-and-out, Alabama marched right down the field and scored another touchdown, as Milroe hit running back Jam Miller on a wheel route to give the Crimson Tide a 14-0 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck attempted to throw a screen pass to the left flat on a broken play, that was subsequently intercepted by Alabama. The Crimson Tide capitalized on a short field yet again, as Alabama's Germie Bernard ran around the left edge and scampered into the end zone for a 21-0 Crimson Tide lead that they took into the second quarter.
College football fans were in utter shock at what they were seeing. Here are some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter) to Alabama's scoring avalanche.