Indiana's Poor Showing at Notre Dame Has Alabama Fans Angry About CFP Snub Once Again
A season ago, the Alabama Crimson Tide advanced to the College Football Playoff despite losing a game during the regular season. Their inclusion in the four-team CFP caused controversy as it forced undefeated Florida State to be left out of the tournament for the national championship.
One year later, and Alabama did not get the benefit of making the now 12-team CFP with a worse record than another team in contention. Despite ranking No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 and the AP poll, Alabama was left out of the inaugural 12-team CFP after finishing the regular season 9–3. Instead of competing for a title, Alabama will face Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The exclusion of Alabama has garnered further scrutiny after No. 8 Indiana fell completely flat at No. 5 Notre Dame in the first game of the CFP. Several college football and Alabama fans called out the committee putting Indiana into the tournament over the Crimson Tide following the Hoosiers' 27–17 loss to the Fighting Irish.
Though Indiana disappointed in their CFP debut, they were not necessarily on the brink of missing the CFP this season. While the Hoosiers faced an easy schedule during the regular season, they went a commanding 11–1, only falling to Ohio State during the regular season, another CFP team.
As plenty of other fans pointed out, Alabama did not take care of business when it mattered during the regular season. The Crimson Tide were blown out by Oklahoma at the end of the season, and also fell to Vanderbilt. They might have been a better team overall, but losing to two unranked teams cannot be overlooked.