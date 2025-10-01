SI

College Football Playoff Sets Championship Site for 2028 Season

The national title game will return to a familiar location in 2028.

The College Football Playoff national championship site has been set for the 2028 season.
The 2028 College Football Playoff national championship will be held in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. The announcement came on Wednesday morning at the Superdome.

The title game, which will take place in January of '28, will mark the second time that the championship has been held in New Orleans. The first time was in 2020 when Joe Burrow and LSU defeated Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in the title game.

"This is what winning looks like. This is what making New Orleans a championship city is all about," Landry said, per NOLA.com.

The announcement of another major championship event comes after the city successfully hosted Super Bowl LIX last February, when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

