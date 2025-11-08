College Football Playoff Bracket Week 11 Live Projections: Group of 5 Bid Contenders
Week 11 of the college football season should give us some separation in the Big 12 race and pave a path for many other contenders in conference races. Throughout Saturday’s slate, Sports Illustrated will give an updated look at the playoff seeding and matchups. Here’s everything you need to know about the current CFP race:
Update at 12:45 a.m. ET Saturday
It took only three days for the committee’s rankings to need an update as Memphis couldn’t complete the comeback against Tulane in a Friday night classic in the American. That hands the baton back over to South Florida as one of the favorites to host the conference championship game and potentially secure that elusive Group of 5 bid to the College Football Playoff. North Texas, Navy, Tulane and East Carolina remain in the hunt as well with just one loss in league play, but the Bulls have the superior résumé and have been hammering just about everybody else in the conference.
Live Week 11 College Football Playoff Bracket
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Virginia
- South Florida
First Round
- No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
- No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Mississippi
- No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 BYU
- No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Texas Tech
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Alabama vs. winner of No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
- Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Mississippi
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 BYU
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Texas Tech
No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
It’s the final time out of the state during the regular season for Kirby Smart’s team and the good news is that all those cowbells in StarkVegas against Mississippi State will certainly wake up his team in a potential letdown, lookahead spot with Texas on deck next week.
No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Mississippi
The Cavaliers hopefully are not taking their place as the ACC leader in the rankings too seriously in a big spot this weekend against a very pesky Wake Forest team and just ahead of a difficult trip to Duke. As for the Rebels, they have a nice FCS breather before the Lane Kiffin bowl takes place next week against Florida.
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 BYU
It’s a little disappointing that these two programs have only met nine times—and only twice in Provo, Utah. If the Cougars can survive the trip to Lubbock this weekend, then it could inch closer to a 10th meeting occurring under the bright lights of the playoff.
No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Texas Tech
If this matchup were to take place, how many people would dub it the NIL Bowl? Either way, both the Ducks and Red Raiders have extremely difficult games on Saturday against opponents more than capable of knocking them out of the CFP bracket.
Orange Bowl: No. 4 Alabama
Facing off against an interim coach takes some of the bite out of one of the SEC’s best rivalries but you know that the Tide will be taking LSU seriously on Saturday night. At this point, Bama has to hope some of the teams they beat earlier in the season don’t keep losing or else that stellar resume doesn’t look quite as good as it once did.
Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M
The off week can be tough for a team on a roll like the Aggies, so pay attention to see if there’s any rust early on as they head to Missouri. Still, against a backup with the Tigers, a win could all but lock up a bid to the playoff.
Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana
The Hoosiers have beaten Penn State only twice in the series history and never in Happy Valley. Not only does Curt Cignetti know that, he probably will not give the committee any opportunity to move them off the No. 2 seed.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State
With a trio of unranked opponents before they head to rival Michigan, it seems like prime stat-padding territory for the Buckeyes candidates for the Heisman Trophy. Ryan Day has to like that his team has been so dominant that their lack of a résumé isn’t being questioned so far.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.