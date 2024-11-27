College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Updates, Bracket Revealed After Week 13
After another wild weekend on the gridiron, the fourth iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings are set to drop Tuesday night.
There will be some movement in the new rankings released after the Week 13 games. While the top four teams in last week's rankings—Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State—all took care of business, other teams projected to be in the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket suffered losses.
Indiana, ranked No. 5 last week, fell 38–15 to No. 2 Ohio State on the road for its first loss of the year. Additionally, No. 7 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, No. 9 Ole Miss dropped a winnable game at Florida, and No. 21 Arizona State defeated No. 14 BYU in a tightly contested 28–23 game at Mountain America Stadium.
Who will rise to the top Tuesday night? Who will fall out of the bracket? Let's find out:
College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Updates on Nov. 26
This will be updated as rankings are revealed on Nov. 19. Rankings will begin to be unveiled between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.
College Football Playoff Projected Bracket: Live Updates on Nov. 26
Here is the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff projected bracket based on the latest rankings released Tuesday night on ESPN:
For context, here was the projected bracket released Nov. 19 following Week 12 of the 2024 college football season:
- No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 BYU (winner moves on to play No. 4 Boise State)
- No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Alabama (winner moves on to play No. 1 Oregon)
- No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 Georgia (winner moves on to play No. 3 Miami)
- No. 7 Indiana vs No. 10 Ole Miss (winner moves on to play No. 2 Texas)