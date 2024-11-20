Live Updates of College Football Playoff Rankings, Bracket Revealed Nov. 19
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season have arrived Tuesday night after another wild weekend on the gridiron.
Last week, the top four-ranked teams—Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State—all took care of business against conference foes, but No. 6 BYU, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 16 Kansas State all lost, adding a blemish to their resumes to make the 12-team bracket as the regular season winds down.
Who will rise to the top? Who will fall out of the bracket? Let's find out:
College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Updates on Nov. 19
This will be updated as rankings are revealed on Nov. 19. Rankings will begin to be unveiled between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.
- Oregon (11–0)
- Ohio State (9–1)
- Texas (9–1)
- Penn State (9–1)
- Indiana (10–0)
- Notre Dame (9–1)
- Alabama (8–2)
- Miami (9–1)
- Ole Miss (8–2)
- Georgia (8–2)
- Tennessee (8–2)
- Boise State (9–1)
- SMU (9–1)
- BYU (9–1)
- Texas A&M (8–2)
- Colorado (8–2)
- Clemson (8–2)
- South Carolina (7–3)
- Army (9–0)
- Tulane (9–2)
- Iowa State (8–2)
- Arizona State (8–2)
- Missouri (7–3)
- UNLV (8–2)
- Illinois (7–3)
College Football Playoff Projected Bracket: Live Updates on Nov. 19
Here is the third edition of the College Football Playoff projected bracket based on the latest rankings released Tuesday night on ESPN:
- No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 BYU (winner moves on to play No. 4 Boise State)
- No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Alabama (winner moves on to play No. 1 Oregon)
- No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 Georgia (winner moves on to play No. 3 Miami)
- No. 7 Indiana vs No. 10 Ole Miss (winner moves on to play No. 2 Texas)