College Football Week 12 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
College football’s latest slate of games came and went across the NCAA this weekend, and was jam-packed with plenty of tight contests.
Highlighted by their last-minute win over Penn State in Happy Valley, the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers were able to all but cement themselves as winners of Play of the Year and the Heisman Trophy all in one afternoon—thanks to wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, respectively.
Elsewhere across the country, Diego Pavia and the No. 13 Vanderbilt Commodores were able to hold off the Auburn Tigers with an overtime victory, Bill Belichick led UNC to their second win in a row to help their chances at making a bowl game in his first season, and No. 7 Oregon mounted a comeback over Iowa—in Iowa City—that they finished with a last-second Atticus Sappington field goal.
And just like that, we’e onto Week 12. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:
College Football Week 12 Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 11
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Akron Zips
Kent State Golden Flashes
ESPNU
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Western Michigan Broncos
Ohio Bobcats
ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 12
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Central Michigan Chippewas
Buffalo Bulls
CBSSN
Massachusetts Minutemen
Northern Illinois Huskies
ESPNU
Miami (OH) Redhawks
Toledo Rockets
ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 13
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Old Dominion Monarchs
Troy Trojans
ESPN
Friday, Nov. 14
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 15 Louisville Cardinals
Clemson Tigers
ESPN
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 9 Oregon Ducks
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 15
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
Wisconsin Badgers
BTN
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies
South Carolina Gamecocks
ESPN
No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ABC
Northwestern Wildcats
No. 21 Michigan Wolverines
Fox
Cincinnati Bearcats
Arizona Wildcats
FS1
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Kansas State Wildcats
ESPNU
UConn Huskies
Air Force Falcons
CBSSN
Charlotte 49ers
UTSA Roadrunners
ESPN+
Navy Midshipmen
South Florida Bulls
ESPN2
Ball State Cardinals
Eastern Michigan Eagles
ESPN+
12:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
LSU Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
SEC Network
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN+
Arizona State Sun Devils
West Virginia Mountaineers
TNT/TruTV/HBO Max
1:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Kentucky Wildcats
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
SECN+
2:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Georgia State Panthers
Marshall Thundering Herd
ESPN+
UAB Blazers
North Texas Mean Green
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Missouri State Bears
UTEP Miners
ESPN+
New Mexico Lobos
Colorado State Rams
N/A
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners
ABC
No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders
UCF Knights
Fox
Duke Blue Devils
No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers
ESPN2
Boston College Eagles
No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ACC Network
No. 18 Miami Hurricanes
NC State Wolfpack
ESPN
No. 19 USC Trojans
No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes
N/A
Michigan State Spartans
Penn State Nittany Lions
N/A
Illinois Fighting Illini
Maryland Terrapins
FS1
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
ESPN+
Nevada Wolf Pack
San José State Spartans
CBSSN
James Madison Dukes
App State Mountaineers
ESPN+
UL Monroe Warhawks
South Alabama Jaguars
ESPN+
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Texas State Bobcats
ESPN+
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
East Carolina Pirates
Memphis Tigers
ESPNU
Tulane Green Wave
FAU Owls
ESPN+
4:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
New Mexico State Aggies
SEC Network
4:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
North Carolina Tar Heels
The CW Network
5:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Florida International Panthers
Liberty Flames
ESPN+
6:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Georgia Southern Eagles
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
ESPN+
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
Florida Gators
ESPN
Baylor Bears
No. 13 Utah Utes
ESPN2
No. 23 Washington Huskies
Purdue Boilermakers
FS1
Sam Houston Bearkats
Delaware Blue Hens
ESPN+
UNLV Rebels
Utah State Aggies
CBSSN
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
UCLA Bruins
NBC
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 11 Texas Longhorns
ABC
Florida State Seminoles
Virginia Tech Hokies
ACC Network
7:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 22 Missouri Tigers
Mississippi State Bulldogs
SEC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Kennesaw State Owls
ESPNU
10:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Washington State Cougars
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
The CW Network
10:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 7 BYU Cougars
TCU Horned Frogs
ESPN
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
San Diego State Aztecs
Boise State Broncos
CBSSN
Fresno State Bulldogs
Wyoming Cowboys
FS1