College Football Week 12 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 12 slate.

Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith have led the Ohio State Buckeyes to an undefeated start to the season.
Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith have led the Ohio State Buckeyes to an undefeated start to the season. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football’s latest slate of games came and went across the NCAA this weekend, and was jam-packed with plenty of tight contests.

Highlighted by their last-minute win over Penn State in Happy Valley, the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers were able to all but cement themselves as winners of Play of the Year and the Heisman Trophy all in one afternoon—thanks to wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, respectively.

Elsewhere across the country, Diego Pavia and the No. 13 Vanderbilt Commodores were able to hold off the Auburn Tigers with an overtime victory, Bill Belichick led UNC to their second win in a row to help their chances at making a bowl game in his first season, and No. 7 Oregon mounted a comeback over Iowa—in Iowa City—that they finished with a last-second Atticus Sappington field goal.

And just like that, we’e onto Week 12. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:

College Football Week 12 Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 11

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Akron Zips

Kent State Golden Flashes

ESPNU

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Western Michigan Broncos

Ohio Bobcats

ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov. 12

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Central Michigan Chippewas

Buffalo Bulls

CBSSN

Massachusetts Minutemen

Northern Illinois Huskies

ESPNU

Miami (OH) Redhawks

Toledo Rockets

ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 13

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Old Dominion Monarchs

Troy Trojans

ESPN

Friday, Nov. 14

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

Clemson Tigers

ESPN

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 15

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers

Wisconsin Badgers

BTN

No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies

South Carolina Gamecocks

ESPN

No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

ABC

Northwestern Wildcats

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines

Fox

Cincinnati Bearcats

Arizona Wildcats

FS1

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kansas State Wildcats

ESPNU

UConn Huskies

Air Force Falcons

CBSSN

Charlotte 49ers

UTSA Roadrunners

ESPN+

Navy Midshipmen

South Florida Bulls

ESPN2

Ball State Cardinals

Eastern Michigan Eagles

ESPN+

12:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

LSU Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks

SEC Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN+

Arizona State Sun Devils

West Virginia Mountaineers

TNT/TruTV/HBO Max

1:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

SECN+

2:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Georgia State Panthers

Marshall Thundering Herd

ESPN+

UAB Blazers

North Texas Mean Green

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Missouri State Bears

UTEP Miners

ESPN+

New Mexico Lobos

Colorado State Rams

N/A

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

ABC

No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders

UCF Knights

Fox

Duke Blue Devils

No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers

ESPN2

Boston College Eagles

No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

ACC Network

No. 18 Miami Hurricanes

NC State Wolfpack

ESPN

No. 19 USC Trojans

No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes

N/A

Michigan State Spartans

Penn State Nittany Lions

N/A

Illinois Fighting Illini

Maryland Terrapins

FS1

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

ESPN+

Nevada Wolf Pack

San José State Spartans

CBSSN

James Madison Dukes

App State Mountaineers

ESPN+

UL Monroe Warhawks

South Alabama Jaguars

ESPN+

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Texas State Bobcats

ESPN+

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

East Carolina Pirates

Memphis Tigers

ESPNU

Tulane Green Wave

FAU Owls

ESPN+

4:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

New Mexico State Aggies

SEC Network

4:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

North Carolina Tar Heels

The CW Network

5:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Florida International Panthers

Liberty Flames

ESPN+

6:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Georgia Southern Eagles

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

ESPN+

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Florida Gators

ESPN

Baylor Bears

No. 13 Utah Utes

ESPN2

No. 23 Washington Huskies

Purdue Boilermakers

FS1

Sam Houston Bearkats

Delaware Blue Hens

ESPN+

UNLV Rebels

Utah State Aggies

CBSSN

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

UCLA Bruins

NBC

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 11 Texas Longhorns

ABC

Florida State Seminoles

Virginia Tech Hokies

ACC Network

7:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 22 Missouri Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SEC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Kennesaw State Owls

ESPNU

10:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Washington State Cougars

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The CW Network

10:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 7 BYU Cougars

TCU Horned Frogs

ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

San Diego State Aztecs

Boise State Broncos

CBSSN

Fresno State Bulldogs

Wyoming Cowboys

FS1

