College Football Week 3 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 3 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Georgia and Tennessee will face off on Saturday.
Georgia and Tennessee will face off on Saturday. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're already into hot seat talk as the college football season rolls on, with blowout losses from Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech—and a tight one by Florida to USF—putting their head coaches firmly on notice.

Elsewhere in the NCAA, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the nation's No. 1 team according to the latest AP Top 25 Poll, while Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has emerged as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after the Sooners' 24-13 win over Michigan on Saturday.

With all that being said, college football's Week 3 is now officially upon us. Here's a look at the full slate, with dates, times, locations, and where to watch:

College Football Week 3 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 11

Home Team

Away Team

Location

Time

Where to Watch

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

NC State Wolfpack

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Friday, Sept. 12

Home Team

Away Team

Location

Time

Where to Watch

No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana State Sycamores

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

6:30 p.m. ET

BTN

Syracuse Orange

Colgate Raiders

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

7:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Houston Cougars

Colorado Buffaloes

TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Arizona Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats

Arizona Stadium, Tuscon, Ariz.

9:00 p.m. ET

Fox

UCLA Bruins

New Mexico Lobos

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

10:00 p.m. ET

BTN

Saturday, Sept. 13

Home Team

Away Team

Location

Time

Where to Watch

No. 4 Oregon Ducks

Northwestern

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill.

12:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 12 Clemson Tigers

Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Temple Owls

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Wisconsin Badgers

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

12:00 p.m. ET

ABC

No. 23 Michigan Wolverines

Central Michigan Chippewas

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.

12:00 p.m. ET

BTN

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Houston Christian Huskies

Memorial Stadium,
Lincoln, Neb.

12:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Maryland Terrapins

Towson Tigers

SECU Stadium, College Park, Md.

12:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Virginia Cavaliers

William & Mary Tribe

Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

12:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Baylor Bears

Samford Bulldogs

McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Troy Trojans

Memphis Tigers

Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala.

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Kent State Golden Flashes

Buffalo Bulls

Dix Stadium, Kent, Ohio

12:00 p.m. ET

CBSSN

No. 24 Auburn Tigers

South Alabama Jaguars

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

12:45 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Ball State Cardinals

New Hampshire Wildcats

Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, Ind.

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Delaware Blue Hens

UConn Huskies

Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions

Villanova Wildcats

Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

3:30 p.m. ET

FS1

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee Volunteers

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m. ET

ABC

No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oregon State Beavers

Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

Purdue Boilermakers

USC Trojans

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

3:30 p.m. ET

CBS/Paramount+

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Norfolk State Spartans

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

3:30 p.m. ET

BTN

Michigan State Spartans

Youngstown State Penguins

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

3:30 p.m. ET

BTN

North Texas Mean Green

Washington State Cougars

DATCU Stadium, Denton, Texas

3:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Missouri State Bears

SMU Mustangs

Robert W. Plaster Stadium, Springfield, Mo.

3:30 p.m. ET

CBSSN

West Virginia Mountaineers

Pittsburgh Panthers

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W. Va.

3:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

North Carolina Tar Heels

Richmond Spiders

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

3:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Cincinnati Bearcats

Northwestern State Demons

Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

3:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners

Incarnate Word Cardinals

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

3:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Toledo Rockets

Morgan State Bears

Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio

3:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Arkansas State Red Wolves

No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones

Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Ark.

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

No. 25 Missouri Tigers

Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns

Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+/SECN+

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

UTEP Miners

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

4:15 p.m. ET

SEC Network

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes

No. 18 South Florida Bulls

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

4:30 p.m. ET

The CW Network

Bowling Green Falcons

Liberty Flames

Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, Ohio

5:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Nevada Wolf Pack

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Mackay Stadium, Reno, Nev.

5:00 p.m. ET

N/A

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Alcorn State Braves

Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+/SECN+

Florida International Panthers

Florida Atlantic Owls

Pitbull Stadium, Miami, Fla.

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Kennesaw State Owls

Merrimack Warriors

Fifth Third Stadium, Kennesaw, Ga.

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Marshall Thundering Herd

Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, W. Va.

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers

Monmouth Hawks

Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini

Western Michigan Broncos

Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

7:00 p.m. ET

FS1

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Arkansas Razorbacks

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Virginia Tech Hokies

Old Dominion Monarchs

Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

7:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Georgia Southern Eagles

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Ga.

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Georgia State Panthers

Murray State Racers

Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

App State Mountaineers

M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Rice Owls

Prairie View A&M Panthers

Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

No. 3 LSU Tigers

Florida Gators

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

7:30 p.m. ET

ABC

No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Ind.

7:30 p.m. ET

NBC/Peacock

Kentucky Wildcats

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Iowa Hawkeyes

Massachusetts Minutemen

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

7:30 p.m. ET

BTN

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

New Mexico State Aggies

Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, La.

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

East Carolina Pirates

Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C.

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks

Vanderbilt Commodores

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

7:45 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Wyoming Cowboys

No. 20 Utah Utes

War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyo.

8:00 p.m. ET

CBSSN

Tulane Green Wave

Duke Blue Devils

Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, La.

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

TCU Horned Frogs

Abilene Christian Wildcats

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes

Navy Midshipmen

Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Okla.

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

UAB Blazers

Akron Zips

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

8:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Utah State Aggies

Air Force Falcons

Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

9:45 p.m. ET

FS1

Fresno State Bulldogs

Southern Jaguars

Valley Children's Stadium, Fresno, Calif.

10:00 p.m. ET

N/A

California Golden Bears

Minnesota Golden Gophers

California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.

10:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Stanford Cardinal

Boston College Eagles

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.

10:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Arizona State Sun Devils

Texas State Bobcats

Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

10:30 p.m. ET

TNT/TruTV/HBO Max

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Portland State Vikings

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawaii

11:59 p.m. ET

N/A

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

