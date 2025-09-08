College Football Week 3 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
We're already into hot seat talk as the college football season rolls on, with blowout losses from Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech—and a tight one by Florida to USF—putting their head coaches firmly on notice.
Elsewhere in the NCAA, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the nation's No. 1 team according to the latest AP Top 25 Poll, while Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has emerged as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after the Sooners' 24-13 win over Michigan on Saturday.
With all that being said, college football's Week 3 is now officially upon us. Here's a look at the full slate, with dates, times, locations, and where to watch:
College Football Week 3 Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 11
Home Team
Away Team
Location
Time
Where to Watch
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
NC State Wolfpack
Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Friday, Sept. 12
Home Team
Away Team
Location
Time
Where to Watch
No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana State Sycamores
Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
6:30 p.m. ET
BTN
Syracuse Orange
Colgate Raiders
JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
7:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Houston Cougars
Colorado Buffaloes
TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Arizona Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats
Arizona Stadium, Tuscon, Ariz.
9:00 p.m. ET
Fox
UCLA Bruins
New Mexico Lobos
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
10:00 p.m. ET
BTN
Saturday, Sept. 13
Home Team
Away Team
Location
Time
Where to Watch
No. 4 Oregon Ducks
Northwestern
Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill.
12:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 12 Clemson Tigers
Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Temple Owls
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
Wisconsin Badgers
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
12:00 p.m. ET
ABC
No. 23 Michigan Wolverines
Central Michigan Chippewas
Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.
12:00 p.m. ET
BTN
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Houston Christian Huskies
Memorial Stadium,
12:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Maryland Terrapins
Towson Tigers
SECU Stadium, College Park, Md.
12:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Virginia Cavaliers
William & Mary Tribe
Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
12:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Baylor Bears
Samford Bulldogs
McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Troy Trojans
Memphis Tigers
Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala.
12:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Kent State Golden Flashes
Buffalo Bulls
Dix Stadium, Kent, Ohio
12:00 p.m. ET
CBSSN
No. 24 Auburn Tigers
South Alabama Jaguars
Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.
12:45 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Ball State Cardinals
New Hampshire Wildcats
Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, Ind.
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Delaware Blue Hens
UConn Huskies
Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.
3:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions
Villanova Wildcats
Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.
3:30 p.m. ET
FS1
No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs
Tennessee Volunteers
Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m. ET
ABC
No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Oregon State Beavers
Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
Purdue Boilermakers
USC Trojans
Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
3:30 p.m. ET
CBS/Paramount+
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Norfolk State Spartans
SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.
3:30 p.m. ET
BTN
Michigan State Spartans
Youngstown State Penguins
Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
3:30 p.m. ET
BTN
North Texas Mean Green
Washington State Cougars
DATCU Stadium, Denton, Texas
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Missouri State Bears
SMU Mustangs
Robert W. Plaster Stadium, Springfield, Mo.
3:30 p.m. ET
CBSSN
West Virginia Mountaineers
Pittsburgh Panthers
Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W. Va.
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
North Carolina Tar Heels
Richmond Spiders
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.
3:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Cincinnati Bearcats
Northwestern State Demons
Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners
Incarnate Word Cardinals
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Toledo Rockets
Morgan State Bears
Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Arkansas State Red Wolves
No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones
Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Ark.
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 25 Missouri Tigers
Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns
Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+/SECN+
No. 7 Texas Longhorns
UTEP Miners
DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas
4:15 p.m. ET
SEC Network
No. 5 Miami Hurricanes
No. 18 South Florida Bulls
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
4:30 p.m. ET
The CW Network
Bowling Green Falcons
Liberty Flames
Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, Ohio
5:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Nevada Wolf Pack
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Mackay Stadium, Reno, Nev.
5:00 p.m. ET
N/A
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Alcorn State Braves
Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+/SECN+
Florida International Panthers
Florida Atlantic Owls
Pitbull Stadium, Miami, Fla.
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kennesaw State Owls
Merrimack Warriors
Fifth Third Stadium, Kennesaw, Ga.
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Marshall Thundering Herd
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, W. Va.
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers
Monmouth Hawks
Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio Bobcats
Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
7:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini
Western Michigan Broncos
Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
7:00 p.m. ET
FS1
No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
Arkansas Razorbacks
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Virginia Tech Hokies
Old Dominion Monarchs
Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.
7:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Georgia Southern Eagles
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Ga.
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Georgia State Panthers
Murray State Racers
Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
App State Mountaineers
M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Rice Owls
Prairie View A&M Panthers
Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 3 LSU Tigers
Florida Gators
Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
7:30 p.m. ET
ABC
No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies
Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Ind.
7:30 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
Kentucky Wildcats
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Iowa Hawkeyes
Massachusetts Minutemen
Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa
7:30 p.m. ET
BTN
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
New Mexico State Aggies
Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, La.
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
East Carolina Pirates
Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C.
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks
Vanderbilt Commodores
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
7:45 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Wyoming Cowboys
No. 20 Utah Utes
War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyo.
8:00 p.m. ET
CBSSN
Tulane Green Wave
Duke Blue Devils
Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, La.
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
TCU Horned Frogs
Abilene Christian Wildcats
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Tulsa Golden Hurricanes
Navy Midshipmen
Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Okla.
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
UAB Blazers
Akron Zips
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
8:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Utah State Aggies
Air Force Falcons
Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah
9:45 p.m. ET
FS1
Fresno State Bulldogs
Southern Jaguars
Valley Children's Stadium, Fresno, Calif.
10:00 p.m. ET
N/A
California Golden Bears
Minnesota Golden Gophers
California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.
10:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Stanford Cardinal
Boston College Eagles
Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.
10:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Arizona State Sun Devils
Texas State Bobcats
Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
10:30 p.m. ET
TNT/TruTV/HBO Max
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Portland State Vikings
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawaii
11:59 p.m. ET
N/A