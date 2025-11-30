SI

‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 15

‘College GameDay’ has announced where its traveling for conference championship weekend.

Eva Geitheim

The College GameDay crew is heading to this state once again next week.
The College GameDay crew is heading to this state once again next week. / Mateo Rosiles/ Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As expected, ESPN’s College GameDay wrapped up the 2025 regular season in Ann Arbor for "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State, college football’s best rivalry game. The defending national champions finally took down their arch rivals by defeating the Wolverines 27-9 and snapping Michigan’s four-game winning streak against them.

The day after rivalry week, College GameDay announced its destination for conference championship weekend.

ESPN’s College GameDay Week 15 destination

College GameDay is returning to the SEC for conference championship weekend, spotlighting the conference title game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta. Texas A&M, who joined the SEC in 2012, was originally slated to appear in its first SEC championship game until Texas handed them their first loss of the season to keep them out of the game.

Instead, Georgia and Alabama will face off in the SEC title game for the fifth time in the last 15 years. Alabama beat Georgia earlier this year 24-21 in Athens, and has won each of their last four conference championship matchups. Overall, the Crimson Tide has won 10 of their last 11 games against the Bulldogs.

Georgia comes into the game at 11-1 while Alabama heads to Atlanta after defeating Auburn to move to 10-2 on the season.

College GameDay alternatively could have traveled to Indiana for the Big Ten championship game between undefeated Ohio State and Indiana, but instead opted to return to the south for this classic SEC rivalry clash.

Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season

Week

Date

City

Home Team

Away Team

Home Game Score

1

Aug. 30

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State

Texas

14–7, Ohio State

2

Sept. 6

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma

Michigan

24–13, Oklahoma

3

Sept. 13

Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee

Georgia

44–41, Georgia (OT)

4

Sept. 20

Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami

Florida

26–7, Miami

5

Sept. 27

University Park, Pa.

Penn State

Oregon

30–24, Oregon (2OT)

6

Oct. 4

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama

Vanderbilt

30–14, Alabama

7

Oct. 11

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

Indiana

30–20, Indiana

8

Oct. 18

Athens, Ga.

Georgia

Ole Miss

43–35, Georgia

9

Oct. 25

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt

Missouri

17–10, Vanderbilt

10

Nov. 1

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Cincinnati

45-14, Utah

11

Nov. 8

Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech

BYU

29-7, Texas Tech

12

Nov. 15

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh

Notre Dame

37-15, Notre Dame

13

Nov. 22

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

USC

42-27, Oregon

14

Nov. 29

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan

Ohio State

27-9, Ohio State

15

Dec. 6

Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia

Alabama

TBD

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

