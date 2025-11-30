‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 15
As expected, ESPN’s College GameDay wrapped up the 2025 regular season in Ann Arbor for "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State, college football’s best rivalry game. The defending national champions finally took down their arch rivals by defeating the Wolverines 27-9 and snapping Michigan’s four-game winning streak against them.
The day after rivalry week, College GameDay announced its destination for conference championship weekend.
ESPN’s College GameDay Week 15 destination
College GameDay is returning to the SEC for conference championship weekend, spotlighting the conference title game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta. Texas A&M, who joined the SEC in 2012, was originally slated to appear in its first SEC championship game until Texas handed them their first loss of the season to keep them out of the game.
Instead, Georgia and Alabama will face off in the SEC title game for the fifth time in the last 15 years. Alabama beat Georgia earlier this year 24-21 in Athens, and has won each of their last four conference championship matchups. Overall, the Crimson Tide has won 10 of their last 11 games against the Bulldogs.
Georgia comes into the game at 11-1 while Alabama heads to Atlanta after defeating Auburn to move to 10-2 on the season.
College GameDay alternatively could have traveled to Indiana for the Big Ten championship game between undefeated Ohio State and Indiana, but instead opted to return to the south for this classic SEC rivalry clash.
Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season
Week
Date
City
Home Team
Away Team
Home Game Score
1
Aug. 30
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State
Texas
14–7, Ohio State
2
Sept. 6
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma
Michigan
24–13, Oklahoma
3
Sept. 13
Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee
Georgia
44–41, Georgia (OT)
4
Sept. 20
Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami
Florida
26–7, Miami
5
Sept. 27
University Park, Pa.
Penn State
Oregon
30–24, Oregon (2OT)
6
Oct. 4
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama
Vanderbilt
30–14, Alabama
7
Oct. 11
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
Indiana
30–20, Indiana
8
Oct. 18
Athens, Ga.
Georgia
Ole Miss
43–35, Georgia
9
Oct. 25
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt
Missouri
17–10, Vanderbilt
10
Nov. 1
Salt Lake City, Utah
Utah
Cincinnati
45-14, Utah
11
Nov. 8
Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech
BYU
29-7, Texas Tech
12
Nov. 15
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Pittsburgh
Notre Dame
37-15, Notre Dame
13
Nov. 22
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
USC
42-27, Oregon
14
Nov. 29
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan
Ohio State
27-9, Ohio State
15
Dec. 6
Atlanta, Ga.
Georgia
Alabama
TBD