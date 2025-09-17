Matthew Tkachuk Injury Timeline: Panthers Share When Star Could Return After Surgery
The year 2025 was a roller coaster for Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk. In the span of a single season, he missed months due to an injury in the 4-Nations Face-off, returned to help Florida win a Stanley Cup, and underwent offseason surgery.
Because of that surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor, Tkachuk will miss the start of the Panthers' season—and according to general manager Bill Zito, the team has a timeline for his return in mind.
Tkachuk is aiming to return in December, Zito told reporters Wednesday morning via team insider George Richards.
The 27-year-old son of longtime NHL left wing Keith Tkachuk is entering his 10th NHL season and his fourth with Florida. In '25, he ended the year with 22 goals and 35 assists in 52 games played.
The Panthers are scheduled to celebrate their second straight Stanley Cup and open their season on Oct. 7 against the Blackhawks.