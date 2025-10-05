SI

'College GameDay' Announces Destination for Week 7

ESPN's premier college football pregame show will head west for Week 7.

College GameDay is heading to Autzen Stadium for Week 7 between Oregon and Indiana.
The network's premier college football pregame show will be traveling to Eugene, Ore. for next Saturday's top 10 tilt between No. 2 Oregon and No. 8 Indiana.

The matchup between the two College Football Playoff hopefuls has serious Big Ten title implications, especially on the heels of Penn State's unconscionable loss in Week 6 to previously winless UCLA.

Indiana and Oregon, along with top-ranked Ohio State, appear to be the class of the Big Ten, making GameDay's decision for Week 7 an easy one.

College GameDay will air live from Eugene on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. ET.

