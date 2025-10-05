'College GameDay' Announces Destination for Week 7
ESPN's premier college football pregame show will head west for Week 7.
ESPN's College GameDay is heading west for Week 7.
The network's premier college football pregame show will be traveling to Eugene, Ore. for next Saturday's top 10 tilt between No. 2 Oregon and No. 8 Indiana.
The matchup between the two College Football Playoff hopefuls has serious Big Ten title implications, especially on the heels of Penn State's unconscionable loss in Week 6 to previously winless UCLA.
Indiana and Oregon, along with top-ranked Ohio State, appear to be the class of the Big Ten, making GameDay's decision for Week 7 an easy one.
College GameDay will air live from Eugene on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. ET.
