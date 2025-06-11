SI

Deion Sanders Provides Health Update in Emotional Post

Stephen Douglas

Deion Sanders at Colorado earlier this year.
Deion Sanders at Colorado earlier this year. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders posted a message on his X account addressing the recent news that he was away from campus dealing with a health issue. Sanders tweeted that he was blessed and thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers before insisting that "everything is OKAY and will continue to be so."

Sanders's son, Deion Sanders Jr., broke the news that the Colorado Buffaloes football coach was dealing with an undisclosed health issue during a live stream earlier this week. His other son, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, declined to comment on his father's health at minicamp on Tuesday.

Deion's post also said that he was "excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program." Once he returns to campus there will be more updates.

Sanders previously had two toes amputated in 2022 due to blood clots.

Colorado opens its football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

