Colorado, Deion Sanders Land Top-Ranked Portal DT From Alabama
The Colorado Buffaloes have signed former Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis, according to a report from ESPN. Oatis, a former 4-star recruit in the 2022 high school class per 247Sports, has two years of eligibility remaining.
Oatis was one of the top transfer players available on the market and will now be under the tutelage of Colorado defensive line coach Damione Lewis and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, who is a defensive analyst on the Colorado staff.
Oatis dealt with offseason surgeries following last season and missed spring camp. He eventually returned to the fold in a rotational role on the interior defensive line, He decided to redshirt near the midway point in the season and transfer away from the Crimson Tide program.
In two years at Alabama, Oatis tabbed 52 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five pass breakups.