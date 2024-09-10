Colorado Denies That Deion Sanders Asked for Special Fight Song Treatment for Shedeur
Colorado coach Deion Sanders did not instruct the school's band to forgo the university fight song so his son—and Buffaloes quarterback—Shedeur's song "Perfect Timing" could play instead after he scored a touchdown, a school spokesperson said in a statement according to multiple reports.
"This is not true," the school said in the statement. "Nobody ever asked the band to refrain from playing the fight song. After a touchdown, the band plays 'Glory, Glory Colorado,' and after a point after touchdown, the band plays 'Fight CU,' as has been standard practice for years.
"When Shedeur Sanders scores, the band will wait a moment for a small snippet of Shedeur's song to play before immediately kicking into 'Glory, Glory Colorado.'
"This is exactly what happened during the game against North Dakota State."
The school went on to explain that such a practice with personalized music playing before the team's fight song is not unique to Shedeur, adding that the band pauses after a made field goal to allow kicker Alejandro Mata's song to play before commencing the fight song. The statement directly refuted a report from Jake Schapiro of KKFN-FM in Longmont, Colo.
It's been an uneven start to the 2024 season for the Buffaloes, who dispatched the Bison 31-26 in the home opener—then were soundly defeated by rival Nebraska 28-10 in a Week 2 game in Lincoln.
All the while, the elder Sanders—who sparred with reporters both before the season and after the team's first win of the season—has taken a combative stance towards certain media members. This apparent reporting error will likely do nothing to change that.
Sanders and Colorado will look to rebound in a week three road tilt against Colorado State on Saturday.