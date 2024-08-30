SI

Travis Hunter's Classy Quote Shows Colorado Never Took North Dakota State Lightly

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field.
Star wide receiver Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes kicked off the 2024 college football season in exciting fashion Thursday night with an entertaining 31–26 win over North Dakota State at Folsom Field.

Colorado is a team bursting with electrifying talent at certain positions, especially at wide receiver and cornerback with the two-way star Hunter leading the way. North Dakota State, on the other hand, is an FCS powerhouse.

But Colorado didn't focus on the "FCS" part of the Bison's resume when preparing for the season opener.

"We have a lot of respect for them," Hunter told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt after the Buffaloes' win. "We watched a lot of film. I watched 10 hours of film this week—just on those guys.

"We had to respect them. And it showed why we had to respect them because they came out to play."

Hunter had a monster game against North Dakota State, catching seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns—including a 41-yard reception for a score in the first quarter. He also collected three tackles on defense.

His extra preparation clearly paid off.

