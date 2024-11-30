Deion Sanders Confirms Colorado's Bowl Game Plans While Calling Out Other Programs
Deion Sanders has the Colorado Buffaloes bowl-eligible in just his second season in Boulder, and according to the head coach, he'll be playing his starters—no matter what game they're in.
“Our kids are going to play in our bowl game,” Sanders said following Colorado's 52–0 season-finale win over Oklahoma State on Friday. “Because that’s what we signed up to do and we’re going to finish. We’re not going to tap out, because that throws off the structure of next season."
He continued: "There’s a couple teams that should take note. They laid an egg in the bowl game and they haven’t recovered since. We don’t plan on doing that."
Notably, Sanders's alma mater Florida State Seminoles were snubbed of a College Football Playoff appearance last season and sat their starters in their New Year's Six Orange Bowl appearance against the Georgia Bulldogs.
They lost 63–3—and now are the worst team in the ACC this season at 2–9.
As for Sanders's Buffaloes, they finished the regular season at 9-3 with a chance to make the Big 12 championship game next weekend. They are, however, likely on the outside looking in at the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.
We'll see if Coach Prime can get his team to stick to his bowl game promise. His son, Shedeur, and Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter are not only eligible for 2025 NFL draft, but also are widely projected to be among the top selections in the class.