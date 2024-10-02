Colorado's Travis Hunter, Michigan's Will Johnson Highlight New CFB 25 Player Ratings
EA Sports released their first player rankings update since releasing the College Football 25 video game this summer, and two familiar names are now the highest ranked players in the game.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter both got a ratings bump and are now ranked as a 97 overall in the video game, which is the highest of any player.
Johnson got a one-point bump to 97, while Hunter got a two-point bump to match Johnson at 97.
Given the seasons that these two have produced thus far, it's no surprise that they're denoted as the best players in the video game. Johnson has shut down an entire side of the field in pass coverage. In four games, he's recorded 11 combined tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended. It's gotten to the point where when the Wolverines are on defense, opposing quarterbacks simply don't throw in the direction of Johnson.
Hunter has been phenomenal as well and key to the Buffaloes' 4-1 start to the season. As a wide receiver, he's caught 46 passes for 561 yards and six touchdowns. As a cornerback, he's tallied 16 combined tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended as well.
While Johnson and Hunter highlight the list of top players, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty flew up the rankings as well. Jeanty gained four points and is now ranked as a 96 overall. Jeanty is on pace for a 2,000-yard rushing season, and has proven to be one of the sport's top players. The Broncos are 3-1 and very much in play for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and Jeanty's 82 carries for 845 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games is a key reason why.
The full release from EA Sports on their rankings update can be found here.