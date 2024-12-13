Travis Hunter Makes History by Winning Two Big Awards Ahead of Heisman Ceremony
No one is having a better week than Travis Hunter.
It was announced Thursday that the Colorado Buffaloes star had signed an endorsement deal with Adidas, where he will rub elbows with superstar athletes like Patrick Mahomes. That same day, the two-way phenom was highlighted as The Associated Press college player of the year.
And now, he has notched two additional honors: the 2024 Chuck Bednarik Award, which is awarded to the best defensive player in the nation, as well as the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best collegiate receiver.
Hunter is the first player in college football history to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff awards—the perfect one-two punch for the two-way star.
Notably, both accolades come ahead of Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony, for which Hunter is also a finalist (and the favorite to win).
The superstar receiver-cornerback combo played 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps in the 2024 season, with equal impact on both sides of the ball. On offense, he finished with 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, while recording four interceptions and 11 broken passes on defense. His incredible versatility is sure to earn him a top draft pick next year.
He'll play his last game for Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.