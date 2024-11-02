Columbia Hilariously Used Dwyane Wade Statue in Attempt to Distract Yale Kicker
If you're watching a football game, chances are good that at some point you'll see the icing the kicker strategy, where a team uses a timeout in an effort to get the placekicker to think about the kick just a little bit longer than necessary.
Well, the Columbia football team may have found a better way to mess with a kicker's timing during its 13-10 win over the Yale Bulldogs at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium on Friday.
After scoring a second quarter touchdown to take a 6-3 lead over Columbia, Yale kicker Nick Conforti jogged onto the field for the extra point. But the Lions had an extra trick up their sleeve. Right before Conforti attempted the kick, Columbia showed a massive picture of the much-maligned—and very hilarious—Dwyane Wade statue, which has been the source of criticism and plenty of jokes among sports fans as of late.
Check out Columbia's amusing and valiant attempt at distracting the Yale kicker.
Amazing. Ingenious. Columbia may have just pioneered a new movement. The Lions improved to 5-2 with the win, while Yale fell to 4-3.