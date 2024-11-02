SI

Columbia Hilariously Used Dwyane Wade Statue in Attempt to Distract Yale Kicker

This certainly beats icing the kicker!

Tim Capurso

The scoreboard at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium showing a picture of the Dwyane Wade statue as Yale kicker Nick Conforti attempted a field goal during the second quarter of Friday's game against Columbia.
The scoreboard at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium showing a picture of the Dwyane Wade statue as Yale kicker Nick Conforti attempted a field goal during the second quarter of Friday's game against Columbia. / Screengrab Twitter @awfulannouncing
If you're watching a football game, chances are good that at some point you'll see the icing the kicker strategy, where a team uses a timeout in an effort to get the placekicker to think about the kick just a little bit longer than necessary.

Well, the Columbia football team may have found a better way to mess with a kicker's timing during its 13-10 win over the Yale Bulldogs at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium on Friday.

After scoring a second quarter touchdown to take a 6-3 lead over Columbia, Yale kicker Nick Conforti jogged onto the field for the extra point. But the Lions had an extra trick up their sleeve. Right before Conforti attempted the kick, Columbia showed a massive picture of the much-maligned—and very hilarious—Dwyane Wade statue, which has been the source of criticism and plenty of jokes among sports fans as of late.

Check out Columbia's amusing and valiant attempt at distracting the Yale kicker.

Amazing. Ingenious. Columbia may have just pioneered a new movement. The Lions improved to 5-2 with the win, while Yale fell to 4-3.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

