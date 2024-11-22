Connor Stalions Has Not-So-Subtle Connection to Five-Star QB Who Flipped From LSU to Michigan
Michigan landed a huge commitment on Thursday—and a familiar face has a connection to the new recruit.
Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his pledge from LSU to Michigan on Thursday night after initially committing to the Tigers in January. Underwood plays for Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich., and one of the assistant coaches there is Connor Stalions, the former Michigan staff member best known for his role as the lead perpetrator in the Wolverines' controversial sign-stealing scandal.
Stalions joined Belleville's staff two weeks ago just before the playoffs began. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford.
Underwood is currently the No. 1-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. It would appear he's locked in with the Wolverines, giving head coach Sherrone Moore his biggest recruiting win to date.
Over one year after he was booted from Michigan's program, it's not to big of a stretch to say Stalions should get an assist on this one.