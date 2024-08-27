Connor Stalions Shows Off Game Ball For ‘Deciphering Signals’ in New Netflix Doc
Netflix released their latest sports documentary, Untold: Sign Stealer, on Tuesday. The documentary tells the story of Connor Stalions and the Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing controversy. Stalions sat down with Netflix to tell his side of the story, less than a year after he resigned in the midst of the Wolverines' undefeated national championship-winning season.
While Jim Harbaugh, the new coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, has denied any wrongdoing, there is a part of the documentary that many people will find interesting. At one point Stalions shows off a game ball from Michigan's win over Iowa in 2022, saying he received it for "deciphering signals." He also added that Harbaugh told him that he shouldn't get a big head because of it.
That combined with the picture of Stalions and Harbaugh makes for some compelling circumstantial evidence. Michigan plays Fresno State in their season opener on Saturday night on NBC. It should be fun to see how the broadcast covers the departure of Harbaugh and the headlines generated by the documentary.
It's also worth noting a part of the documentary that has to be one of the most amusing parts of the entire story which is Stalions directly addressing the image of himself on the Central Michigan sideline.
It's giving intense Hot Dog Guy vibes. The full documentary is now available on Netflix for your college football viewing pleasure.