Connor Stalions Denied Scouting Opponents in-Person to NCAA in Netflix Documentary
Netflix released its much-anticipated documentary about disgraced former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions on Tuesday.
Stalions, who came under fire for allegations of video taping opposing teams' signals and using them for a competitive advantage, was fired last fall after the NCAA opened an investigation into the program that centered around the scouting methods of Stalions. Michigan's football program was issued a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA regarding the sign-stealing investigation over the weekend.
In the documentary released on Tuesday, Stalions denied obtaining the signals through in-person scouting methods.
"I did not obtain signals through in-person scouting," Stalions told the NCAA.
When pressed further, Stalions added that nobody scouted in-person under his direction, either.
"No, I don't ever recall directing anyone to go to a game," Stalions said.
Multiple reports surrounding the NCAA investigation indicated that Stalions purchased tickets to several Big Ten games in his name. Despite this, Stalions's excuse, according to the new documentary, was that he would purchase tickets and resell them or transfer them to friends.
Stalions maintained that he never used illegal methods of capturing opposing teams' signals, despite footage that appeared to show him in disguise on Central Michigan's sideline during their 2023 opener against Michigan State.
"One, I've never advance scouted," Stalions said. "Two, if this was about signals, I obtain signals the way every other team does, through watching TV copies and talking to other intel guys from other teams. What set me apart was the way in which I organized the information and processed it on gameday."
Stalions is now out of college football. He is a defensive coordinator for Detroit Mumford High School in Michigan. Meanwhile, the Wolverines continue to be investigated for the scandal, which isn't going away anytime soon.