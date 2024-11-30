SI

Connor Stalions Gleefully Reacts to Michigan's Upset Win Over No. 2 Ohio State

Remember him? Wolverines fans will never forget.

Patrick Andres

Connor Stalions.
Connor Stalions. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK
A year has passed since ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions became the most notorious man in college football, accused by the NCAA of masterminding an elaborate in-person scouting operation.

However, the NCAA—regardless of how it might style itself—is not a court of law, and thus Stalions remains free to celebrate the fact that the Wolverines are seemingly fine without him.

On Saturday, Michigan upset No. 2 Ohio State 13–10 in Columbus. The win put a feel-good capper on an up-and-down season for the Wolverines, and embarrassed Buckeyes coach Ryan Day in a game he absolutely had to have.

Stalions took to social media after the game to taunt Day over the loss.

"Hi friends! They said I wasn't allowed in Columbus this year," Stalions said. "Just checking in on my buddy Ryan. Everything good?"

We'd put some reactions to the tweet here, but none are printable.

Michigan will now await its bowl destination with its head held high, as winning a rivalry game can indeed cure all.

