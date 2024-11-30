Ohio State Fans Call for Ryan Day's Job After Fourth Straight Loss to Michigan
Any loss stings these days in Columbus, as Ohio State is once again one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff. But an ugly loss to unranked arch rival Michigan is even tougher to swallow.
In a game that featured four total interceptions, two missed field-goal attempts and a postgame brouhaha on the field, No. 2 Ohio State lost 13–10 to unranked Michigan in front of a sellout crowd at Ohio Stadium.
It marked Ohio State's fourth straight loss in The Game, a drought that dates back to its last win over Michigan in 2019. The Wolverines, meanwhile, are riding their longest unbeaten streak in the rivalry since 1988 to '93, a six-year span that featured five Michigan wins and a 13–13 tie in 1992.
Saturday's loss was just the Buckeyes' second all year. Ohio State likely will still make the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, and they are still expected to compete for a national championship over the next several weeks.
But in the eyes of many Ohio State faithful, Saturday's loss was unforgivable—and many believe coach Ryan Day is to blame.
Former Michigan offensive lineman Graham Glasgow begs to differ, however. He'd like to see Ohio State keep Day around.
Day is the fifth-highest paid head coach in college football, earning just under $10 million this season. According to USA Today, buying out the rest of Day's contract would cost Ohio State over $37 million as of Dec. 1.
Of course, all might be forgiven in Columbus if Day leads his talented Buckeyes roster to the national championship in January.