Cotton Bowl Preparing for Dallas-Area Snowstorm Ahead of Ohio State-Texas Game
Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas is expected to be played as scheduled despite the impending snowstorm that will impact the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
Although the conditions inside of AT&T Stadium were never in question due to the game being played in a dome, the winter weather is expected to make travel plans difficult for those planning to attend the game.
According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo, there has been "little to no serious discussion" about postponing the game. The current forecast is for snow to arrive in Dallas on Thursday, with three-to-six inches of snow and no ice. With the game being played Friday night, there is time to get the surrounding stadium area ready for the thousands of fans planning to attend the game.
Representatives from the Cotton Bowl released a statement on Monday saying that the weather was being closely monitored and that plans were in place if inclement weather became a factor for the logistics of the contest, and then followed up on Tuesday night reiterating that the game is still set to be played as scheduled on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.