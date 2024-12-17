Cure Bowl Teams, Prediction & How to Watch
The 2024 StaffDNA Cure Bowl takes place on Friday, Dec. 20, and will feature the Ohio Bobcats taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The game pits Conference USA champion Jacksonville State against MAC champion Ohio. The Gamecocks defeated Western Kentucky 52-12 to win their conference, and Ohio took down Miami Ohio 38-3 to claim the MAC conference title.
What is The Cure Bowl?
The StaffDNA Cure Bowl was founded in 2008 with the goal of bringing a college football bowl game to Orlando, Florida with a greater mission. The Cure Bowl intends to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and help find a cure for cancer. The first Cure Bowl took place in 2015 when Georgia State faced San Jose State. The bowl has become an annual feature of the college bowl game slate since.
Watching The Cure Bowl With Cable
The Cure Bowl will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Cable Provider
Channel
Xfinity
ESPN - Channel 49
Verizon Fios
ESPN - Channel 70, 570 HD
Spectrum
ESPN - Channel 30, 130 HD
DirecTV
ESPN - Channel 206
Dish
ESPN - Channel 140
Streaming The Cure Bowl Without Cable
Service
Does It Have The Cure Bowl?
Fubo
Yes
Sling TV
Yes
ESPN+
Yes
Youtube TV
Yes
How to Listen To the Cure Bowl
The Cure Bowl will be available to listen to on The Varsity Network and The Varsity Network app.
What time is the game?
Time Zone
Local Start Time
Eastern
12 p.m.
Central
11 a.m.
Mountain
10 a.m.
Pacific
9 a.m.
Predictions and Analysis
Timothée Chalamet was famously the lone analyst on College GameDay to predict that Ohio would beat Miami Ohio in the MAC Championship Game. Will Ohio University also take down Jacksonville State?
Ohio has won five consecutive bowl games heading into this game, but Jacksonville State has won its lone bowl game since joining the FBS.
This matchup could come down to the run game. Both teams have strong rushing offenses. Gamecocks running back Tre Stewart led his team to victory over Western Kentucky, carrying the ball 27 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Similarly, Ohio running back Anthony Tyus III had 27 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in his team's conference title victory. The Bobcats have the edge in run defense as well. Ohio ranked fifth in the FBS in run defense, allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards per game. Comparatively, Jacksonville State allowed 170.2 rushing yards per game.
Yes, the Gamecocks had the No. 2 overall run offense in the country, but Ohio was still a top-15 rushing team. Look for run defense to give the Bobcats the edge, and their sixth straight bowl game victory.