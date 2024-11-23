Curt Cignetti Had Blunt Message for Indiana Doubters Before Game vs. Ohio State
Led by first-year coach Curt Cignetti, the Indiana Hoosiers are off to the best start in program history at 10-0 entering Saturday's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers have steamrolled their way into the College Football Playoff conversation, defeating teams by an average margin of 30.1 points.
Even with such convincing victories, a narrative has emerged that Indiana has buttered their bread with an easier schedule. Cignetti, never afraid to speak his mind, is having absolutely none of that narrative.
Speaking to ESPN's Jess Sims on College Gameday ahead of the No. 5-ranked Hoosiers' game vs. the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes, Cignetti told Indiana's doubters where they can "stick" that idea.
"We got a veteran group," Cignetti said. "We earned the right to be here. There's no magic wand. We got the largest victory margin in college football, right? There's a narrative out there that's created another chip for us.
"People can stick that narrative up there you-know-what."
While Indiana will be playing its first game of the season against a ranked opponent when they take the field vs. Ohio State, it's also true that great teams are supposed to beat up on opponents that are perceived as inferior competition.
And that's exactly what Cignetti's Hoosiers have done. Now, Saturday's game will test how they fare against stiffer competition, and give Indiana a chance to quiet the doubters.