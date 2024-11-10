Indiana's Curt Cignetti Lands Another Clever One-Liner After Win vs. Michigan
The No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers improved to 10–0 on the season for the first time in program history following a 20–15 win over the visiting Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.
Indiana battled offensively after building an early lead, as Michigan's elite defense kept the Wolverines in the game. Ultimately, the Hoosiers made just enough plays behind quarterback Kurtis Rourke to keep its undefeated season alive.
After the game, first-year Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti was understandably giddy after yet another win, and landed another incredible sound byte in the process.
"Defense, awesome job bending and not breaking. The special teams play again, huge in that game, and found a way. ...What are we, 10-0? Not bad!"
Indiana looks every bit the part of a College Football Playoff team in Cignetti's first season in Bloomington, as the Hoosiers continue their march toward a potential Big Ten title berth.