Curt Cignetti's Errant Timeout Backfired Terribly in Key Spot for Indiana vs. Notre Dame
The Indiana Hoosiers' debut in the College Football Playoff hasn't gone as planned.
Although Indiana started the game with an interception on Notre Dame's second play from scrimmage, the Fighting Irish took control by forcing a turnover of their own and haven't looked back. The Hoosiers trailed 17–3 at the break, and the second half wasn't much better.
Still trailing by 14 midway through the third quarter, Indiana's defense came up with a big stop on third-and-4 from the Hoosiers' 6-yard line. That forced fourth down, and the Fighting Irish trotted out their field-goal unit only to quickly shift into a wacky formation to run a trick play.
They didn't get very far. Tight end Mitchell Evans took a direct snap and was stopped about two yards short, and it appeared Indiana would be getting the ball back down 14 points.
However, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti called a timeout before the ball was snapped. That gave Notre Dame another chance at fourth down, and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman opted to kick a field goal for a 20–3 lead.
That drive, by the way, was kept alive by a questionable late hit penalty on Indiana defensive lineman James Carpenter. It's been that kind of night for Indiana.
Now, there's certainly no guaranteeing that had Cignetti not called timeout, Indiana would've drove 90 yards down the field to make it a one-possession game. The Hoosiers haven't done much on offense all night. But it was a big turning point in the game, one that has Notre Dame on the verge of a Sugar Bowl appearance against No. 2 Georgia on Jan. 1.