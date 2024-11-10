Curt Cignetti's Daughter Gets Engaged on Field After Indiana Wins to Move to 10-0
It's a good time to be Indiana coach Curt Cignetti.
First and foremost, his Hoosiers beat Michigan 20–15 Saturday to move to 10-0 on the season. It's the first time ever Indiana has won 10 games in a season, and the victory considerably strengthened the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff position with two games left in the regular season.
However, the Cignetti family had even more fun after the game. According to ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, Cignetti's daughter Natalie and her boyfriend Trent VanHorn got engaged on the Memorial Stadium field after the game.
"Great way to cap off a gritty win!" Cignetti tweeted, accompanied by a picture of VanHorn's Jumbotron proposal.
"Natalie every day with you is 10-0. Will you marry me?" the Jumbotron read.
The Hoosiers have Ohio State and Purdue left to end their season before potential Big Ten championship and postseason action. Like Shakespeare's comedies, however, this amazing tale is destined to end with a wedding.