Dabo Swinney Had Comical Line About Matthew McConaughey With Clemson Facing Texas
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is pretty stoked to face Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff this year.
The Tigers earned an automatic berth into the playoff after their 34-31 win over No. 8 SMU on Saturday night in the ACC championship game, with Clemson's Nolan Hauser kicking the walk-off game-winning field goal.
Swinney has now clinched nine ACC titles and seven berths in the College Football Playoff—and Clemson isn’t done yet. After finding out that his Tigers team will face Texas in the first round in Austin, Swinney dropped a funny line about potentially running into a well-known Longhorns alum:
“I’m gonna meet Matthew McConaughey!” Swinney said, via ESPN’s Molly McGrath.
McConaughey, who joined the faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film at Texas in 2019, has been quite the popular sight on Longhorns sidelines during games and will likely make another appearance when No. 5 Texas hosts Clemson at Royal-Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 21.
Alright, alright, alright. Sounds like it’s going to be a pretty sweet matchup.