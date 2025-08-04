Dabo Swinney Predicts Clemson Will Smash a College Football Record En Route to National Title
The Clemson Tigers enter the 2025 college football season as a heavy favorite to capture the ACC title.
The Tigers, who were in a class of their own for the better part of the 2010s, have taken a step back to the field over the last few years. After spending years as a shoo-in to win the ACC and on the short list of teams to win a national title, the Tigers are looking to once again assert dominance in a conference that in the past was largely theirs to lose.
After winning the conference title last season for the first time since 2022, Dabo thinks that this year's team could rival the one from 2018 that went undefeated and captured a national title. The roster has a senior quarterback, a roster full of returning production, and a coaching staff that has gotten better as well with the addition of former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen.
"I've had one undefeated team," Swinney told ESPN. "In 2018, we were the first 15-0 team in the history of major college football - ever. And I think we're going to be the first 16-0 team. It's a race to do that."
The Tigers kick the season off on Saturday, Aug. 30 against LSU in Clemson Memorial Stadium.