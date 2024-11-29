Deion Sanders Adds to Impressive Bonus Haul With Win in Colorado Regular Season Finale
Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million deal to coach Colorado football ahead of the 2023 season, a deal replete with various potential bonuses. The Buffaloes have been one of the most surprising Power 4 programs in the country, posting a 9–3 record after Friday afternoon's 52–0 blowout of Oklahoma State in the regular season finale. That has been good news for Coach Prime's bank account.
Sanders earned a pair of $150,000 bonuses back in late October when Colorado won its sixth game and reached bowl eligiblity, and he's stacked additional $100,000 bonuses with each successive win. That total is up to $600,000 following Friday's victory, according to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today Sports.
Of course, Sanders and the Buffaloes are almost certainly more focused on what lies ahead. Colorado kept itself alive for a Big 12 championship berth and potential trip to the College Football Playoff with Friday's win. It will need some help, however, due to the cluster of teams still competing for spots in the conference title game.
Colorado would face Iowa State in the conference championship with a Houston win over BYU, Texas Tech win over West Virginia, a Baylor win over Kansas and a Cincinnati win over TCU. The Buffaloes could also draw Arizona State with Houston, Texas Tech, Kansas and TCU wins in those four matchups. Any other combination of results would eliminate the Buffaloes. Baylor, BYU and Kansas State are also alive for Big 12 championship berths.
Sanders will make an additional $75,000 if Colorado reaches the conference title game and $150,000 if the Buffaloes win the Big 12 championship.