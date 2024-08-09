Deion Sanders Announces His First Grandchild Was Born on His Birthday
As Colorado football coach Deion Sanders addressed the media on his own birthday on Friday, he had some additional exciting news to share.
His daughter, Deiondra, gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, Aug. 9. Now Sanders and his first grandchild share a birthday. He was ecstatic to share the news with the world on Friday.
“That’s how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I’m a grandfather, on my birthday,” Sanders said in a press conference. “Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?”
Sanders didn't share if he's been able to meet his grandson in person yet or not.
Sanders's daughter is the oldest of his five children. She announced her pregnancy back in March, calling it a "miracle" after she discussed how difficult it was for her to get pregnant. She underwent four myomectomy surgeries and was told her pregnancy could cause health risks.