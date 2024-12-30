Deion Sanders Calls Out 'Multiple Idiots' For Rumors About Shedeur's Draft Hopes
An aggravated Deion Sanders took to social media on Monday to clap back at what he says are rumors regarding his preferred NFL landing spots for sons Shedeur and Shilo.
"It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would like [Shedeur] & [Shilo] to play in the NFL," Coach Prime wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know [NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell] personally!"
The Colorado coach was almost definitely responding to a tweet from purported "NY Giants and NFL insider" Wesley Steinberg, who claimed Monday that Shedeur has no interest in playing for the Cleveland Browns or Tennessee Titans. (The Browns and Titans have now surpassed the New York Giants, to whom Shedeur has been repeatedly linked, in the presumed draft order.) The "insider" also said Sanders "will demand his son goes to a big market team with good infrastructure for a young QB."
But here's the kicker: @WesSteinberg is a troll account and not a real reporter. Whether Coach Prime realizes that, though, is less obvious.
Per The Sporting News, Sanders posted a screenshot of a DM he sent to the Steinberg account that read, "Stop Lying and have some class & Professionalism about yourself my man," but later deleted it. In a subsequent post, he also added that "they've already started the lying and positioning but they forgot I got TIME TODAY."
In the end, it doesn't really matter if Sanders knows Steinberg is a troll or not; the user is still spreading what Sanders says is fake information, and he can do that as a real reporter or a fake one.