Shedeur Sanders's Cleats Spark Speculation About Which NFL Team Will Draft Him
During a practice ahead of Saturday's Alamo Bowl game vs. BYU, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders teased that the cleats he planned to wear during the bowl game would heavily hint at the NFL team that will select him in the 2025 draft come April.
In the video, captured by Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media, Shedeur Sanders sounded very sure about where he'll be playing pro football.
"We know where we're going, baby ... We know where we're going, baby," Sanders said. "You'll see them in the cleats later on this week."
Well, true to his word, the color of Sanders's cleats for Saturday's game did indeed point to one NFL team: the New York Giants.
It's not the first time Sanders has been linked to the Giants. During a November episode of his podcast 2Legendary, Sanders, speaking about the Giants' draft plans with Buffaloes teammate Drelon Miller, laughed as Miller heavily suggested—without actually saying—that the Giants should select him.
Then, as the Giants continued to fall down the standings and rise up the draft pick order, Sanders went viral when he played catch on a New York City sidewalk with Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers while attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony in honor of eventual winner and teammate Travis Hunter,
Days later, Shedeur's father and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, during an appearance on The Pacman Jones Show, said he believes the Giants will pick his son if they land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
New York (2-13) currently owns the worst record in the league and the rights to the top pick in the NFL draft with two games remaining in the regular season.