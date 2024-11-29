Travis Hunter Puts Exclamation Point on Heisman Case With One More Unbelievable TD Grab
Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter entered Friday as the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. With a brilliant performance against Oklahoma State, he put one hand on the award.
Hunter finished Friday’s 52-0 win over the Cowboys with 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns, as well as an interception.
He saved his best highlight of the day for last, capping off his performance with another highlight-reel touchdown grab.
Hunter’s closest competition in the Heisman race, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, also had a huge game on Friday, rushing for 226 yards and a touchdown against Oregon State.
Had Hunter not had an unreal day himself, Jeanty might have gained ground. Instead, Hunter added an exclamation point to his already rock-solid case.
With the win, Colorado kept its hopes of a berth in the Big 12 title game alive, though they will need some help from the across the conference in tomorrow’s games.