Deion Sanders Has Excited Reaction to First Day Coaching Colorado Without His Sons
As Deion Sanders sends his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, off to prepare for the NFL draft following their final season of college football, Deion is embracing coaching without his sons. Much of Sanders's coaching career has revolved around coaching his children, dating back to when he became the offensive coordinator at their high school in 2017.
As Sanders held the Colorado Buffaloes' first meeting without his sons, as well as Travis Hunter, he called it to a "pleasure" to coach the team without his sons being there.
"It's an honor and a privilege to be standing before you," Sanders said to the Buffaloes. "I can't explain how happy, and how thoughtful, and how thankful I am for this day. I have been praying about this day, I've been anticipating this day. You've got to understand this an emotional day for me, this is the first day I've been up here without two knuckleheads ... This is the first day I've been coaching without my boys, which is a pleasure and honor for me. Now I can just be a coach, I don't have to be a dad. I like that, I love that."
This is not to say Sanders didn't take great joy in coaching his sons over the last seven years. Before Shedeur and Shilo's final game at Colorado for the Alamo Bowl, Sanders became emotional taking in the moment before the game.
While there were murmurs Sanders could follow his sons to the NFL to continue coaching them, he has repeatedly rejected those notions. Instead, he appears to be welcoming this next chapter in his coaching career with the Buffaloes.