Raiders Reportedly Have No Interest in Hiring Deion Sanders as New Head Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of their search for a new head coach. On Saturday a report emerged that one particularly famous college coach would be quite interested in coaching the black and silver— Deion Sanders, who just wrapped up a successful season at Colorado and will watch his sons move onto the NFL in the 2025 draft.
The report did not make mention of how interested the Raiders would be in such a union. On Sunday, Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic provided an answer on that front, as they teamed up to report the franchise had "zero interest" in hiring Sanders.
"There’s been some buzz about University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders," the two wrote, "but the Raiders have zero interest in hiring him, according to a league source. Agents using the stubbornly quiet Raiders for leverage goes as far back as the franchise’s losing."
Sanders does seem an ideal match on the surface for the organization. The Prime Time act seems perfectly suited for the lights of Las Vegas and there's a non-zero chance the Raiders could select his son, Shedeur, in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft; Vegas has the sixth pick.
But owner Mark Davis may want something more stable than Sanders after firing two head coaches in the last two seasons. As entertaining the NFL Hall of Famer is he hasn't coached at the professional level and there's a big risk involved in being the team to give him that shot.
It seems Las Vegas has no desire to be that team.